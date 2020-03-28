Nick Frost Birthday Special: 5 Lesser Know Facts About The Actor That You Should Know

Nick Frost (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Nicholas John Frost is a funny and fun guy. Memorable performances in sitcoms like Spaced, buddy movies like Shaun Of The Dead, Hot Fuzz And The World's End made him a famous name. He has this very affable and approachable onscreen charm that makes him everyone's favourite comedy man. Off it, he is a stickler for control. He likes to keep everything in a proper way. He did say in an interview that acting happened to him just because he was working in the same restaurant as the girlfriend of Simon Pegg. Their friendship is quite legendary if you remember. Simon Pegg and Nick Frost Recreate Shaun of the Dead Scene As Coronavirus PSA (Watch Video)

On his birthday today, let us tell you some lesser-known facts about this funny man...

#No time for school

He may be a funny man but there's a lot hidden behind that. Nicholas John Frost had quite a tumultuous life until he became a popular name. He had to quit school to join a shipping company to support his family after his father's business went bust.

#An 8-year-old uncredited actor

Frost's first brush with a camera was an uncredited TV appearance as an 8-year-old watching West Ham United play Leyton Orient in the Cup.

# A trauma

Frost lost his sister to asthma when she was 18 years old. Recounting that day, he told Guardian, "That was very odd… I came downstairs and I saw the television was off and I knew that something had happened because you'd only have the telly off if someone had died." The interview explains how post that it has become necessary for Frost to have one electronic gadget on because he can't take the silence.

#Simon and Nick

He became friends with Pegg pretty fast and even did some stand-up gigs. But when Frost couldn't take the leering after a few applause, he gave up. But Pegg was insistent and it is said that for his show Spaced, Simon almost threatened Nick to work in it.

#Paul Pott? No Pol Pott is better

Nick was offered the role of Paul Pott in a biopic on Britain's Got Talent's first winner but he declined it. He had said he would rather be Pol Pott as he doesn't want to be known as Paul Pott.