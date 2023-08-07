In just a bit, we will be back to the Arconia as Only Murders in the Building returns for a season three. Focusing on the detectives/podcasters played by Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, the upcoming season seems to be a special one as the series shifts gears into being even a bigger event that the previous outings. Only Murders in the Building S3 Trailer: Selena Gomez, Martin Short, Steve Martin Investigate Paul Rudd’s Murder and Meryl Streep Is a Suspect! (Watch Video).

Only Murders in the Building Season Three will have a huge amount of star power joining the series as Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep join Gomez, Martin and Short as the special guest stars. Following the cliffhanger of season two, this surely seems to be an exciting watch. So, before you check out Only Murders in the Building Season Three, here's all you need to know about it.

Cast

Only Murders in the Building Season Three will see the return of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as Charles-Haden Savage, Olive Putnam and Mabel Mora respectively. They will be joined by guest actors Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep who play Ben Glenroy and Loretta Durkin. The series will also star Ashley Park and Jess Williams.

Plot

Following the death of Ben Glenroy during Oliver's play, Only Murders in the Building Season Three follows the trio of Charles Savage, Oliver Putnam and Mabel Mora as they must reunite to solve yet another murder.

Watch the Trailer:

Release Date

Only Murders in the Building Season Three will have its first two episodes debut on Disney+ Hotstar in India on August 8, 2023. From there on, the show will have a weekly release format. For those outside of India, the show will stream on Hulu on the same date. Only Murders in the Building: Season 3 of Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin's Whodunit Series to Return on August 8!

Review

A review for Only Murders in the Building Season Three isn't available yet. As soon as we have one available, the page will be updated.

