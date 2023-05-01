It's official! The highly anticipated third season of Only Murders in the Building is all set to release on August 8, 2023. The series starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short has been going really strong these last two years, and the upcoming third season even aims to be bigger with the likes of Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep being added to its cast. Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Wraps Filming! Selena Gomez Shares Adorable Picture with Meryl Streep from Set (View Post).

Check Out the Tweet:

