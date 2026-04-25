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World WORLD Gaza Holds First Municipal Elections in 20 Years; Thousands Cast Votes in Palestine For the first time in two decades, parts of the Gaza Strip witnessed municipal elections on April 25, offering a limited but symbolic opportunity for residents to vote. The polls, held primarily in the central Gaza city of Deir al-Balah, come amid ongoing conflict, political fragmentation, and efforts by Palestinian authorities to revive local governance and democratic processes.

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Gaza, April 25: Thousands of Palestinians voted Saturday in the first municipal elections held in Gaza in 20 years, though the process was limited to the city of Deir al-Balah in the central part of the enclave, alongside local elections across the West Bank. Polling stations opened at 7:00 a.m. local time (0400 GMT), with voting continuing until 5:00 p.m. in Deir al-Balah and until 7:00 p.m. in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Central Elections Commission.

The commission said some 1.3 million voters are eligible across the Palestinian territories, including around 70,000 in Deir al-Balah, reported Xinhua news agency. Gaza Ceasefire Deal Marks 6 Months Amid Iran War Tensions.

According to the commission, the elections cover 183 local bodies in the Palestinian territories. In total, 321 electoral lists comprising 3,773 candidates are competing for municipal seats, alongside 1,358 candidates for village councils.

In Deir al-Balah, four electoral lists are competing, each with 15 candidates, including at least four women. He noted that Deir al-Balah was selected as the "least affected" among Gaza's governorates in terms of infrastructure damage. Israel-Palestine Conflict: Thousands of Israelis Protest, Demand Deal With Hamas to End Gaza War and Release Remaining Hostages.

In the streets of Deir al-Balah, campaign activity has been visible in the weeks leading up to the vote. Posters of candidates and electoral lists covered walls, shopfronts and street poles. Campaigning was also visible in displacement camps, community centers, and residential areas hosting displaced families.

"The process was smooth, and there were no difficulties or obstacles for voters," said 42-year-old Salman al-Aidi.

Al-Aidi told Xinhua that voting in the municipal elections carried special significance after many years without participation in local polls. Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem called the vote "an important step" and said conditions should be created to extend the electoral process to the rest of Gaza.

Gaza-based political analyst Eyad Abdel Jawad said the elections aim to revive local democratic processes after years of stagnation. It is the first time local elections have been held in Gaza since 2006, before Hamas took control of the enclave in 2007. Multiple rounds of conflict and political divisions have since prevented such votes.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 10:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).