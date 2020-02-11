Parasite Director Bong Joon Ho Ties With Hollywood Legend Walt Disney for Winning Most Number of Oscars in One Night

Bong Joon Ho and Walt Disney (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The 92nd Academy Awards took place at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on February 9. The evening turned out to be massive for South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho whose film Parasite won big four major honours at Oscars 2020. The film won in major categories such as best picture, best director, best original screenplay and best international film at the Academy Awards. By the end of the night, Bong Joon Ho was probably the happiest person given that he took home four trophies a the coveted awards and guess what? He's only the second person to do so after Hollywood legend, Walt Disney. Parasite: Bong Joon Ho's South Korean Film Bags Major Honours at Oscars 2020, Here are 5 Interesting Facts About It.

Of course, as a film, Parasite winning four awards didn't make a record considering the likes of Ben Hur, Titanic and Lord Of The Rings: Return Of the King have managed to take home 11 honours across categories. Although for the most number of awards taken home by an individual, Bong Joon Ho has now tied with Walt Disney. Nearly, 67 years ago, Disney managed to pull off the same feat at the 26th Academy Awards with awards for The Living Desert winning Best Documentary; The Alaskan Eskimo's Best Documentary Short win, Toot, Whistle, Plunk and Boom winning Best Short Subject (Cartoon), (now Best Animated Short category) and Bear Country's Best Short Subject (Two-Reel) win. Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho Bags Best Director for Parasite, Gives a Special Shout Out to Co-Nominees Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino in His Speech (Watch Video).

Given that Bong Joon Ho has directed, co-written and co-produced the film, he ended up with four trophies by the end of the night. Not to mention the South Korean director has made history as this is a first for a foreign-language film to win Best Picture and also the first Asian film to win the best picture. Imagine, it took so many years for a filmmaker to come to close to Walt Disney's record and that too it happened with a historic win like that of Parasite!