The ongoing global pandemic has not been good for many couples. A lot of relationships have failed to the test of time as people are spending a lot more time with their partners thereby not getting any space that they used to get during the normal circumstances. Needless to say, this has not been easy and has resulted in many parting ways with their significant others. We have seen so many relationships coming to an end in the last few months. Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn seemed to have joined the bandwagon as the two have reportedly called it quits after dating each other for nearly two years.

The breakup is being described as “amicable as neither holds any anger or ill will,” by TMZ. According to their sources, Paris and Gabriel's relationship “just ran its course” and the breakup “was something that just needed to happen.” Strangely, the season finale titled “What Does Paris Jackson Want?” of their Facebook Watch docuseries Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn aired on August 4, 2020, that is just hours before the news of the split came out. In fact, we saw Paris weeping and saying, “I can’t see my life without him” in the episode’s closing scene. The docuseries showed that their relationship was not very smooth, but no one was expecting this to happen, that too so quickly. Paris Jackson Criticises 50 Cent for Disrespecting Michael Jackson.

View this post on Instagram no one else i’d rather hug trees with ♥️ A post shared by PK (@parisjackson) on Nov 15, 2019 at 5:27pm PST

Paris and Gabriel were said to be an item at the start of 2018. However, the two said that they became an official couple on April 28 that year. The late Michael Jackson‘s only daughter was quite open about the relationship as she kept sharing a lot of loving photos with Gabriel on her Instagram account. Fans who were expecting the second season of their six-part docuseries, well, if it's true that they have broken up, so that is clearly not happening anymore. Let's wait for an official announcement by the couple.

