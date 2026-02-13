Vishwak Sen’s latest foray into the comedy genre, Funky, arrived in theatres on Friday (February 13), drawing a significant turnout of fans eager to see the actor’s signature high-energy performance. Billed as a contemporary comedy entertainer, the film follows a quirky protagonist navigating a series of chaotic, urban misadventures. ‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’ OTT Release Date: When and Where To Watch Naveen Polishetty’s Telugu Film Online.

While the project generated substantial pre-release buzz due to its vibrant promotional material and Sen’s reputation for picking unconventional scripts, initial reviews from critics have been decidedly mixed.

‘Funky’ Movie Review

Critics have largely praised Vishwak Sen’s charismatic screen presence, noting that his comedic timing carries the film through its slower moments. However, the primary point of contention among reviewers lies in the screenplay's consistency. While several sequences have been lauded for their genuine humour and "funky" aesthetic, other portions of the narrative are being described as repetitive or lacking depth.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Funky’:

Check out detailed reviews for Funky below

Oneindia: "Anudeep KV's latest outing Funky arrives with a promise of quirky humour and dance-fuelled drama, but what unfolds on screen is a patchy comedy that struggles to find rhythm. Starring Vishwak Sen, K. Naresh and Kayadu Lohar, the film attempts to blend street-style dance energy with trademark one-liner comedy. Unfortunately, the beats don't always sync. Ultimately, Funky is a film that tries to thrive on chaos but ends up overwhelmed by it. Anudeep's writing feels repetitive and dated, with minimal focus on storytelling. What could have been an inspiring dance comedy turns into a noisy, uneven entertainer where only a few jokes truly click."

123telugu.com: "Funky is a below-par comedy drama that feels like a compilation of random scenes stitched together. Anudeep KV tries to evoke comedy mainly through one-liners and, in the process, he pays very little attention to the story and screenplay. Vishwak Sen and Kayadu Lohar perform well in their respective roles. While some jokes work, the film fails to deliver overall, making it a disappointing outing from Anudeep KV."

M9.news: " When it comes to performance, Vishwak is a mixed bag in Funky. He plays the usual naive character but nothing really stands out. The performance is decent, yet it never rises above average. Even in terms of physicality, there seems to be a visible lack of effort for a lead hero. Overall, the first half lacks a smooth narrative flow. There are scattered laughs, but without that seamless, innocent comic vibe, it struggles to feel consistently entertaining. Even though a few moments work intermittently, the character never grows on us naturally. Because of that, the overall experience never feels truly enjoyable. In the end, Funky delivers scattered laughs, but as a whole it feels like a weaker, watered-down version of Jathi Ratnalu." ‘Anaganaga Oka Raju’ X Review: Naveen Polishetty Is a Complete One-Man Show in This Telugu Festive Entertainer That Keeps You Hooked, Say Netizens.

More About ‘Funky’

The film is directed by Anudeep KV, known for his previous hit Jathi Ratnalu, and features Kayadu Lohar as the female lead, Maya. The supporting cast includes veteran actors Naresh, VTV Ganesh, Sampath Raj, Easwari Rao, and Muralidhar Goud. Funky is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, in association with Srikara Studios.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 13, 2026 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).