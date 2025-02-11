The makers of the upcoming British romantic comedy Picture This have unveiled the promising trailer from the film. The drama revolves around the life of a struggling photographer Pia (Simone Ashley). As her sister Sonal (Chadha) prepares for her wedding, their mother Laxmi (Vee) insists that Pia also needs to find a life partner. Simone Ashley at Cannes 2024 Photos: Bridgerton's Kate Sharma Wows in 6 Looks at the Prestigious Film Festival.

At Sonal’s engagement party, a spiritual guru predicts that Pia will find her true love within her next five dates. Her family eagerly takes control of the situation, setting her up on a series of blind dates. With her sister's wedding looming over her head and her family playing matchmaker, her ex (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) reappears in her life, throwing both her love and professional life into chaos.

Picture This is the latest adaptation of the 2024 Australian romantic comedy Five Blind Dates, written by Shaung Hu and Nathan Ramos-Park, with direction from Shawn Seet.

Watch the Trailer of 'Picture This':

The film has been helmed by Prarthana Mohan, known for directing The Miseducation of Bindu. The screenplay of the film has been penned by Gifted fame Nikita Lalwani.

The cast of Picture This features Simone Ashley (Bridgerton), Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After), Sindhu Vee (Matilda: The Musical), Luke Fetherston (Still Up), Nikesh Patel (Four Weddings and a Funeral), Adil Ray (Citizen Khan), Anoushka Chadha (You), and Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso) in key roles, along with others. Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Stuns in a Custom Zardozi Bralette and Mini by Masaba Gupta for an Exclusive Photoshoot.

The project has been produced by Ben Pugh (The Courier) in collaboration with Erica Steinberg (Kill Bill). Additionally, Simone Ashley (Bridgerton), Christelle Conan (Crimes of the Future), Kari Hatfield (The Weekend Away), Joshua Horsfield, Darragh Matthews, and Peter Touche are on board the crew as executive producers. Picture This will be streaming globally on Prime Video from March 6, 2025.

