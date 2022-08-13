Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has paid a heartfelt tribute to actress Anne Heche, who passed away following a fiery car crash. Priyanka took to Instagram, where she wrote an emotional note for her Heche, with whom she worked with in the series Quantico. Anne Heche Death: Priyanka Chopra Pays Emotional Tribute to the Late Actor (View Pic).

"My heart goes out to Anne Heche's children, family, friends, and everyone who grieves. It was an honour to have known you and worked by your side. You were a lovely person and an incredible actress. You will always have a special place in my heart." Anne Heche Dies at 53; Actress Best Known for Playing Twins in ‘Another World’.

Check Out Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Story Below:

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Story

Hollywood personality Ellen DeGeneres, who dated Anne Heche in the 1990s, also remembered the late actress. She tweeted, "This is a sad day. I'm sending Anne's children, family and friends all of my love." Heche, 53, had been coma in the hospital with a severe brain injury after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles building on August 5.

