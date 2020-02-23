Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Director Quentin Tarantino and Wife Daniella Pick Welcome a Baby Boy

Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick blessed with a baby boy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Congratulations are in order for Quentin Tarantino, 56, and his wife Daniella Pick, 36, as they welcomed a baby boy on February 22. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director is clearly elated with this new addition to his family. "Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce the birth of their first child," a representative said in a statement given to TMZ. While the couple has formally announced their boy's arrival via a statement, we are yet to know his name. Quentin Tarantino Reveals His Favorite Marvel Film and No, It's Not Avengers: Endgame!

According to The Jerusalem Post, the couple's son was born at the Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel. Since Daniella is a singer and a model from Israel, the couple decided to pick her country as the place for their boy's delivery. The filmmaker met Pick in 2009 during his promotional tour of Inglorious Basterds in Israel but started dating much later. They started seeing each other in 2016, got engaged in 2017 and finally took the big plunge in 2018. Their intimate wedding ceremony was attended by close friends and family in Los Angeles. Uma Thurman's 'Kill Bill Vol. 3' Could be Quentin Tarantino's Last Directorial.

We wish the couple heartiest congratulations for this special moment.