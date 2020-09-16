Ray Fisher has opened a can of worms as he accused director Joss Whedon of abusive behaviour on Justice League reshoots and that top executives at Warner Bros enabled him. Jason Momoa has also backed Fisher's claims and admitted that they were treated badly. Jason also claimed that the studio made a fake Frosty announcement to distract people from the controversy. Now, Ray has claimed that the studio also announced Batfleck's return as a distraction tactic. Jason Momoa Backs Justice League Co-star Ray Fisher, Demands Fair Investigation Into Toxic Work Culture During Reshoots (See Pic).

On August 20, Ray revealed on Twitter that Warner Bros has agreed to hire an independent investigator to probe into his claims. On the same day, a few hours later, the studio revealed that Ben Affleck will be returning as Batman one last time in The Flash. Ray claims that the announcement was clearly reserved for the mega-event DC Fandome, which was scheduled two days later. "I’ll give you one guess as to why @wbpictures likely jumped the gun," he wrote on Twitter. Ray Fisher Reveals Why He Can't Divulge Any More Details About Joss Whedon's 'Abusive' Behaviour on the Sets of Justice League.

Check Out Ray Fisher's Tweet Here:

Unfortunately, the fake Frosty news with Jason wasn’t the only PR tactic used to distract from the seriousness of the JL situation. Ben returning as Batman was clearly meant to be revealed at DC Fandome. I’ll give you one guess as to why @wbpictures likely jumped the gun. A>E pic.twitter.com/IvmOOnN97s — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) September 15, 2020

Earlier, Warner Bros had released a statement accusing Ray of not cooperating with the investigation. The studio said that Ray has not communicated with the investigator even once. To this, Ray said that the investigators are trying to cherry-pick interviewees to build a case for the studio. Ray also claimed that the investigators have conveniently skipped the formal complaints of a few crew members that are already lodged wth the HR.

Momoa has also agreed that they were treated in a shitty way on Justice League reshoots. "Serious stuff went down. It needs to be investigated and people need to be held accountable," he said. Not to forget, Ruby Rose called it quits on Batwoman only after one season of the show. The real reason is yet to be uncovered.

