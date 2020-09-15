Jason Momoa is in full throttle. The actor has openly slammed Warner Bros, the studio that produced Justice League and Aquaman. Jason has backed co-star Ray Fisher's claims that the cast and the crew were treated abusively on the Justice League reshoots by substitute director Joss Whedon. Other cast members are yet to respond but the fire's getting bigger. Taking to his Instagram, Jason wrote, "This s— has to stop and needs to be looked at @ray8fisher and everyone else who experienced what happened under the watch of @wbpictures needs proper investigation," Ray Fisher Calls Out Justice League Director Joss Whedon for Abusive On-Set Behaviour.

In July, Ray tweeted that Whedon showed "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable" behaviour. He also alleged that former Warner Bros. co-president of production Jon Berg, and former DC Entertainment president and chief creative officer Geoff Johns enabled the alleged behaviour. The studio launched a probe but accused that Ray of not cooperating, not communicating with the private investigators hired. Warner Bros Says Ray Fisher Did Not Cooperate With the Investigation After Accusing Joss Whedon of Toxic Behaviour on Justice League Set.

Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 1, 2020

On Monday, Ray hit back at the studio. He tweeted that investigators have not contacted key witnesses and alleged that they are trying to cherry-pick the interviewees to help build the studio's narrative.

Others (including an implicated individual that called me to apologize) have already been interviewed. We will not let ANY investigator cherry-pick interviewees that best suit @wbpictures’ false narrative and scapegoating efforts. All with stories WILL be heard! A>E 2/2 — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) September 14, 2020

Momoa has not only asked for a fair investigation but also accused the studio of making a fake announcement about the Frosty movie. "I just think it’s fucked up that people released a fake Frosty announcement without my permission to try to distract from Ray Fisher speaking up about the shitty way we were treated on Justice League reshoots. Serious stuff went down. It needs to be investigated and people need to be held accountable," he wrote.

This is not the first time Jason has extended support to Ray. On September 8, he had shared a picture of his co-star on Instagram Stories and affirmed that he stands with him. Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Ezra Miller, Henry Cavill are yet to respond to the controversy.

Let us not forget that Ruby Rose left Batwoman after the debut season. No concrete reason has been provided minus rumours that the actress was overworked.

