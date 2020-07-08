Earlier this month, Justice League star, Ray Fisher, accused writer and director Joss Whedon of abusive conduct on the set. In his recent tweet, Ray called the filmmaker's behaviour n the sets of the DCEU film as 'gross, abusive unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.' However, Fisher did not reveal any details relating to a particular incident. The actor who portrayed Cyborg in the film, also pointed at how producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg have been privy to Whedon’s misconduct. Although, it has now been revealed as to why Fisher can't divulge any more details about Whedon's on-set behaviour. Ray Fisher Calls Out Justice League Director Joss Whedon for Abusive On-Set Behaviour.

During a recent Instagram live session, the actor further revealed how he has to be careful about his comments because he's still under an NDA (Non-disclosure agreement). During the session, he said, "I am still very much under contract and I am still very much under a non-disclosure agreement. So, I’ve gotta be very careful about what I say and how I say it. Otherwise, I could get sued into oblivion. So just a disclaimer there. So for the folks who were looking for more specifics, I’m sorry that I cannot give them to you in the moment right now. Just gotta make sure all your ducks are laid out in a row, so you can go ahead and handle the situation appropriately, so you don’t end up being outside of professionally liable, legally liable for anything that could be litigious or whatever that would be.” Ray Fisher May Lose Cyborg After His Support for 'Release The Snyder Cut Movement' Irks Warner Bros.

Although, Fisher did seem positive about the situation and mentioned that even though he can't give away any specifics at the moment, he said, "It will take some time. We will get it done. We will win, and then we’ll be able to move on in the world. … I know, at the end of the day, regardless of what it is that I’m able to say or not say in this moment right now, there’s no way that all this stuff does not come to light in some capacity."

