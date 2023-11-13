The new trailer of director Zack Snyder‘s Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire has been released and it follows the story of struggle and the fight for the protection of the galaxy. The film, which is set for a limited one-week theatrical release on December 15 and a wide streaming release on Netflix on December 22, stars Sofia Boutella, Ed Skrein, Cleopatra Coleman and Cary Elwes, reports Variety. The story centres on a young woman living on the outskirts of a galaxy who must find a group of warriors to save the galaxy from an invasion by a tyrant. Rebel Moon First Look: New Stills From Zack Snyder’s Sci-fi Netflix Film Revealed.

Snyder revealed to Total Film that Rebel Moon takes place in the same universe as another Netflix film of his, ‘Army of the Dead’. though one is set in outer space and the other in apocalyptic Las Vegas. “‘Army of the Dead’ has a pretty vast mythology that never made it into the movie,” he told Total Film, quoted by Variety. "There’s actually a character from ‘Rebel Moon’ in the ‘Army of the Dead’ animated series that we never did."

Snyder originally wrote a 172-page script for ‘Rebel Moon’, which he figured would translate into a three-hour plus movie. Netflix and Snyder agreed to cut the film into two parts as a result. As per Variety, Snyder has also shared that each part of Rebel Moon will have a director’s cut available, intended for adults only. Zack Who? This Standup Comedian Accidentally Roasts Zack Snyder After Failing to Recognise Him and The Result is Just Amusing!

"I think for fans of mine and people who are ready to take a deeper, harder dive, that’ll be fun for them," Snyder said to Vanity Fair. Before it hits Netflix, Rebel Moon will play in theatres at locations in the following cities: Los Angeles (Egyptian Theatre), New York City (Paris Theater), Toronto (TIFF Bell Lightbox) and London (Prince Charles Cinema).