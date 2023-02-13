Zack Snyder is one of the most popular filmmakers in Hollywood right now, with a very strong social media following. But the last thing standup comedian Kyle Rehl expected to see among his performing audience was the director of films like Batman v Superman, Justice League and Army of the Dead. What's more, the comedian went on to troll the director on his name and still didn't recognise him when Zack told him he is a director. It was amusing when the latter asks how many 'Zack's he knew who were directors, and Kyle had only one name to say - Zack Snyder. When he was pointed out that the man he is trolling is the very same... watch the video to find out what happened next... James Gunn Reveals Zack Snyder Contacted Him to Express Support About His DC Slate, Calls the Director 'a Great Guy'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Rehl (@kylerehl)

