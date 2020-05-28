Reese Witherspoon's Latest Instagram Post Shows the Actress and Her Son Are 'Dreaming' Of a Trip to India! (View Pic)

Reese Witherspoon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amid social distancing that's being practised in US, schools are shut and parents have been home-schooling their kids. Recently, actress Reese Witherspoon a picture of her along with her seven-year-old son Tennessee James, as they were seen enjoying an educational activity together. The picture showed the duo sitting with an activity book which looked like it was a lesson on geography and culture. In the picture shared by Witherspoon, Tennessee can be seen holding a pen while Reese can be seen pointing to a page with 'India' written on it. Reese Witherspoon to Produce and Star in Two Romcoms for Netflix.

Sharing the adorable picture, Reese wrote, "Dreaming of the places we will go. Where do you dream of travelling to?" In the picture, we see the activity book on India and also a passport book and a world map. With the coronavirus pandemic bringing everything to a standstill, everyone has been craving a vacation badly and with so much time on our hands amid this lockdown phase, many have been making a bucket list of places they'd like to visit after the pandemic ends and it seems India is that place for Reese. Reese Witherspoon Wants Jennifer Lopez and Ice Cube to Board Big Little Lies Season 3.

Check Out Her Post Here:

Witherspoon who's also mom to son Deacon Reese, 16, and daughter Ava Elizabeth, 20 has been quarantined with her kids and husband. The actress has been giving us glimpses of how she's spending time amid this social distancing phase. Recently, the Little Fires Everywhere star had also shared hilarious photos of son Tennessee crashing her phone call on her Instagram, captioning the candid moment, "Really nailing this WFH/homeschooling life."