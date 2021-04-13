Actor Riz Ahmed's role as Ruben Stone in Sound Of Metal has seen him get Best Actor nominations at the Oscars, the Golden Globe and the BAFTAs this awards season, besides a dozen other prominent ceremonies. The actor recalled spending months preparing for his role as Stone, a drummer who starts to lose his ability to hear. For the role, Ahmed had to learn sign language, as well as how to play the drum. Oscars 2021: Riz Ahmed to Anthony Hopkins, Academy Award Nominees Has This to Say on Making It to the Oscars.

"I spent seven months learning drums, learning sign language, being immersed in these communities. I'm a workaholic. I really love structure. I could be a bit of a control freak," the actor said, according to contactmusic.com. BAFTA 2021: The White Tiger’s Adarsh Gourav Bags the Best Actor Nomination Alongside Anthony Hopkins, Mads Mikkelsen, Late Chadwick Boseman and Riz Ahmed.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper, he said that he kept making a certain facial expression while playing the drums."I actually discovered the day before we shot the scene that I was doing a weird thing with my face when I was playing drums. I was like, 'why didn't anybody tell me?'" he recalled.

