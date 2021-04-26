The 93rd Academy Awards was concluded at Los Angeles in both the Dolby Theatre and Union Station, in an unusual ceremony that can be put on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It is also the first ceremony since the 1978 edition where no film won more than three Oscars. The big winner is of course Nomadland that scooped three major wins in Best Director (Chloe Zhao), Best Film and Best Actress (Frances McDormand). Anthony Hopkins won the Best Actor for his performance in The Father. Oscars 2021: Irrfan Khan And Bhanu Athaiya Remembered In The Memorium Section

Sound of Metal, Mank, Tenet scored major wins in the technical categories, while Soul not only won the Best Animated Feature award but also for the Best Original Score. Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award went to Tyler Perry and Motion Picture & Television Fund. There has been no Honorary Award this year, another first for the Oscars for so many years. Nomadland Movie Review: Frances McDormand’s Oscar-Nominated Drama Is Definitely a Trip Worth Sitting Through!

Check Out the Complete Winners List Below:

Best Picture

Nomadland

Best Director

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Best Actor

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Best Actress

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress

Youn Yuh-jung – Minari

Best Original Screenplay

Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

Best Adapted Screenplay

Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller - The Father

Best Animated Feature Film

Soul

Best International Feature Film

Another Round (Denmark)

Best Documentary Feature

My Octopus Teacher

Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette

Best Live Action Short Film

Two Distant Strangers

Best Animated Short Film

If Anything Happens I Love You

Best Original Score

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste - Soul

Best Original Song

"Fight for You" (Judas and the Black Messiah) - Music by D'Mile and HER, lyrics by HER and Tiara Thomas

Best Sound

Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Philip Bladh, Carlos Cortés and Michelle Couttolenc - Sound of Metal

Best Production Design

Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale - Mank

Best Cinematography

Erik Messerschmidt - Mank

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Costume Design

Ann Roth - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Film Editing

Mikkel Nielsen - Sound of Metal

Best Visual Effects

Scott R Fisher, Andrew Jackson, David Lee and Andrew Lockley - Tenet

