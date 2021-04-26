The 93rd Academy Awards was concluded at Los Angeles in both the Dolby Theatre and Union Station, in an unusual ceremony that can be put on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It is also the first ceremony since the 1978 edition where no film won more than three Oscars. The big winner is of course Nomadland that scooped three major wins in Best Director (Chloe Zhao), Best Film and Best Actress (Frances McDormand). Anthony Hopkins won the Best Actor for his performance in The Father. Oscars 2021: Irrfan Khan And Bhanu Athaiya Remembered In The Memorium Section
Sound of Metal, Mank, Tenet scored major wins in the technical categories, while Soul not only won the Best Animated Feature award but also for the Best Original Score. Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award went to Tyler Perry and Motion Picture & Television Fund. There has been no Honorary Award this year, another first for the Oscars for so many years. Nomadland Movie Review: Frances McDormand’s Oscar-Nominated Drama Is Definitely a Trip Worth Sitting Through!
Check Out the Complete Winners List Below:
Best Picture
Nomadland
Best Director
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Best Actor
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Best Actress
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Best Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Supporting Actress
Youn Yuh-jung – Minari
Best Original Screenplay
Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
Best Adapted Screenplay
Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller - The Father
Best Animated Feature Film
Soul
Best International Feature Film
Another Round (Denmark)
Best Documentary Feature
My Octopus Teacher
Best Documentary Short Subject
Colette
Best Live Action Short Film
Two Distant Strangers
Best Animated Short Film
If Anything Happens I Love You
Best Original Score
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste - Soul
Best Original Song
"Fight for You" (Judas and the Black Messiah) - Music by D'Mile and HER, lyrics by HER and Tiara Thomas
Best Sound
Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Philip Bladh, Carlos Cortés and Michelle Couttolenc - Sound of Metal
Best Production Design
Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale - Mank
Best Cinematography
Erik Messerschmidt - Mank
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Best Costume Design
Ann Roth - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Best Film Editing
Mikkel Nielsen - Sound of Metal
Best Visual Effects
Scott R Fisher, Andrew Jackson, David Lee and Andrew Lockley - Tenet
So what do you think of the 93rd Academy Award winners? Do share your thoughts in the comments section below.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2021 09:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).