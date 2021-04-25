The 93rd Academy Awards is happening on April 26, 2021, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. In what’s been a really dry year for movies due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were still a couple of really great gems that entertained us, spoke to us, and were really special. This year’s nominees are really diverse and well deserved in my opinion and it’s amazing to see that after such a hard year for everyone we can still look forward to this one night where we can celebrate this great artform. Oscars 2021 Live Streaming, Date & Time: Here’s When and Where to Watch the 93rd Academy Awards Online.
Best Supporting Actor (Female)
Amanda Seyfried – MANK
Olivia Colman – The Father
Youn Yuh-Jung – Minari
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
Predicted Winner: Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Maria Bakalova was surely a surprise last year considering this was her first major film and was relatively an unknown actress. Being a highlight of the movie, she showcased great comedic timing and was just stealing every scene she was in.
Best Costume Design
Pinocchio
Mank
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Emma
Mulan
Predicted Winner: MANK
I thought the costume design in Mank was amazing and reflected that time era perfectly. It helped in making the movie seem accurate to the time period and everyone just looked amazing.
Best Sound
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
MANK
Greyhound
Predicted Winner: Sound of Metal
I think this is an easy win for Sound of Metal considering how amazingly it depicts what a deaf person feels like. Especially the scenes where Riz Ahmed’s character gets the implants put into his ears and you start hearing the distortion of sound was done amazingly well.
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
Soul
News of the World
Predicted Winner: Soul
The soundtrack over here done by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross is a joy to listen to. A film that depicts jazz so beautifully, Reznor and Ross’s signature style of music compliments it wonderfully and goes great with the dramatic scenes in the movie. Oscars 2021: Priyanka Chopra Announces Best Adapted Screenplay Nomination for Ramin Bahrani’s The White Tiger!
Best Supporting Actor (Male)
Paul Raci – Sound of Metal
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of Chicago 7
LaKeikth Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami…
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Predicted Winner: Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Over the years Daniel Kaluuya has proved himself to be an amazing actor and in Judas and the Black Messiah he gives another great performance that’s full of heart. Although if not him I would love to see Paul Raci win as well since his performance was also relly good in Sound of Metal
Best Documentary Feature
The Mole Agent
Collective
My Octopus Teacher
Crip Camp
Time
Predicted Winner: My Octopus Teacher
This documentary about a friendship between Craig Foster and an Octopus was a highlight of the year. It’s really emotional and helps in education one about these amazing animals.
Best International Feature Film
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Collective
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Better Days
Another Round
Predicted Winner: Another Round
This film from Denmark led by Mads Mikkelsen is an amazing film and surely has it in the bag since it’s been an awards darling for a while.
Best Production Design
Tenet
MANK
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
The Father
News of the World
Predicted Winner- Tenet
Being a Christopher Nolan film it’s bound to have some really huge sets. The sets in this movie are grand and really set the tone for the spectacle that we are about to witness. Especially the opening in the opera house is so great that it sets in the expectation for what we are about to see and makes Tenet feel epic.
Best Film Editing
Sound of Metal
Promising Young Women
The Father
The Trial of Chicago 7
Nomadland
Predicted Winner: Nomadland
I think Nomadland has this under the bag because it’s the editing that makes it story work so much better. Every scene is cut really well and it helps in a smooth movement of the story.
Best Cinematography
MANK
Judas and the Black Messiah
The Trial of Chicago 7
Nomadland
News of the World
Predicted Winner: Nomadland
Another award that I think Nomadland deserves, every scene is framed beautifully and looks like a painting. With scenic shots of the countryside and the mountains, you could pause at any moment and you would have found a new wallpaper.
Best Visual Effects
Tenet
Mulan
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
The One and only Ivan
Predicted Winner: Tenet
The film by visual standards is a marvelous achievement. Opting for minimal CGI, Nolan is rather interested in pushing the boundaries with practical effects and Tenet is a master-class in that.
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Pinocchio
MANK
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Predicted Winner: MANK
Everybody in Mank look as accurate to the time period its set in, although I can see Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom winning this as well.
Best Animated Feature Film
Wolfwalkers
Onward
Soul
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Over the Moon
Predicted Winner: Wolfwalkers
While I would love to see Soul win, I think Wolfwalkers deserves it more. Its art style and storyline are so amazing that it’s a joy to watch it. Its wholesome, emotional and gives a really great message by the end of it.
Best Original Song
Hear My Voice
Husavik
Fight for You
Speak Now
Io si
Predicted Winner: Speak Now
Speak Now by Leslie Odom Jr. from One Night in Miami can definitely win this but can’t rule out Husavik as well.
Best Adapted Screenplay
One Night in Miami…
The Father
The White Tiger
Nomadland
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Predicted Winner: Nomadland
While I think Borat Subsequent Moviefilm can win over here, Nomadland just has a better chance of winning.
Best Original Screenplay
Sound of Metal
Minari
Promising Young Women
Judas and the Black Messiah
The Trial of Chicago 7
Predicted Winner: Minari
While can’t rule out Sound of Metal, Minari in my opinion just has a better screenplay in general because of how well it showcases the Korean culture.
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Steven Yeun – Minari
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Gary Oldman – MANK
Predicted Winner: Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
Ahmed showed a masterclass of a performance in Sound of Metal as Ruben, someone who is going deaf slowly and has to leave his career as a drummer behind. The range showcased by him is amazing and really helps you in understanding his mindset and what he is going through.
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Women
Viola David – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Predicted Winner: Frances McDormand - Nomadland
McDormand in Nomadland was spectacular and seeing how she has been an awards darling for a while and deservedly so. I wouldn’t be opposed to Carey Mulligan winning the award as well since she was amazing too.
Best Director
Thomas Vinterburg – Another Round
David Fincher – MANK
Chloe Zhao – Nomadland
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Women
Lee Isaac Chung – Minari
Predicted Winner: Chloe Zhao
With Nomadland being an awards darling it’s hard to see how Chloe Zhao doesn’t take this award home.
Best Picture
Sound of Metal
MANK
Minari
Promising Young Women
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
The Trial of Chicago 7
Nomadland
Predicted Winner: Nomadland
Out of so many great nominees, it was hard to pick a favorite, but I think Nomadland takes this home. Its showcasing of a Nomad travelling the countryside of America and dealing with her own grief while forming new friendships was just astounding to watch. Although I hope if not Nomadland then maybe Minari shall win.
