Ryan Reynolds Finally Reveals If He Watched Wife Blakey Lively on Gossip Girl and the Answer is Hilarious! (Read Tweet) 

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are easily one of Hollywood's most loved couples. The duo are equally funny and have a gorgeous family. Ryan and Blake leave no chance to troll one another online and are sheer couple goals. Amid the coronavirus pandemic that has swept the globe, the couple was also among the first ones to step up and help out by making a hefty donation, first to the food banks and recently toward New York hospitals. As for Ryan Reynolds' sense of humour, let's just say it may be one of those things that will help people stay positive and sane amid this gloomy time created by the lockdown. The actor is known to crack up the internet with his interactions and recently even answered an important question relating to wifey Blake Lively. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $400,000 to New York's Hardest-Hit Hospitals Fighting Coronavirus.

After a Twitter user posted saying he wants to know if Ryan watched Blake Lively's famed television show Gossip Girl. For the uninitiated, Lively rose to fame with her glamorous character of Serena Van der Woodsen on Gossip Girl. Luckily for the user and the rest of us who have been wondering about this since years, we finally got an answer from Reynolds and it was hilarious as expected. Responding to the user, Ryan wrote, "I didn’t watch it. I drank it through my eyes." Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $1 Million to Food Banks Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Ask Fans to 'Stay Connected' During Isolation (View Post).

Check Out the Twitter Interaction Here:

i need to know if @VancityReynolds has watched Gossip Girl. i NEED to know. — samantha. 🤍👽 (@SamSchiessl) March 31, 2020

The Deadpool star's answer certainly sent the Twitterverse in a tizzy. Assuming Reynolds' answer does suggest he watched the show, it looks like the actor could have even been a fan of his 'future wife' during the Gossip Girl days. As for his quarantine watches, Ryan revealed a few of the stuff he has been catching up on. The actor wrote, "These aren't recommendations. This is just what I watched over the past week: Grosse Point Blank, Training Day, Being There, Easter Parade, F**king Paw Patrol X 11."