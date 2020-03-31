Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $400,000 to New York's Hardest-Hit Hospitals Fighting Coronavirus 

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The rapidly spreading coronavirus in US has resulted in a few states being put on lockdown. The United States has the most confirmed cases globally at over 160,500. Celebrities are trying to do their bit by asking people to donate any N95 masks they have been hoarding and also asking them to make donations for personal protective equipment for doctors who are currently facing a shortage of the same. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were among the first ones to donate a huge sum to the food banks and have now made another sizeable donation towards New York hospitals. E! reported that the couple donated $400,000 to four New York hospitals on March 30. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $1 Million to Food Banks Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Ask Fans to 'Stay Connected' During Isolation (View Post).

The reported stated that Ryan and Blake personally donated $100,000 each to the four hardest-hit hospitals in New York, including Elmhurst, NYU Hospital, Mount Sinai, and Northern Westchester. Hospitals are currently facing a shortage of not only protective gears for doctors but also equipment such as ventilators. We hear the couple have also encouraged people to donate to hospitals in whatever capacities they can.

A few weeks ago, both Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively had taken to their social media to announce that they will be donating $1 million to food banks in America and Canada. On her Instagram account, A Simple Favour actress wrote, "Ryan & I are donating $1 million to be split between @feedingamerica and @foodbankscanada. If you can give, these orgs need our help."Coronavirus Pandemic: Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas to Donate to Organisations Helping Doctors, Low Income Groups and Support Entertainment Industry.

Not just this, Reynolds who also handles the business of Aviation Gin, had the company start a tab by donating $15,000 to the United States Bartender's Guild and also an additional 30% tip for every bottle delivered through May 1st. The couple truly is going out of their way to step up and help amid these trying times.