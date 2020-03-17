Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $1 Million to Food Banks Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Ask Fans to 'Stay Connected' During Isolation (View Post)

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It is a difficult time across the globe with several countries battling the coronavirus pandemic and in these trying times, actor Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively are making sure that they help feed those in need during the coronavirus outbreak. The couple have announced that they’ve donated $1 million to two hunger relief organizations to help some of the most vulnerable populations during the pandemic. Taking to Instagram, Reynolds wrote, "Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection." Blake Lively too posted a note on her Instagram asking people to stay connected even in their isolation via Skype, FaceTime and other video-chatting apps. Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko - List Of Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus.

Lively added in her statement that this is the time to help the elderly. She wrote, "Remember the love that can travel through all this. Communities are stepping up -- shopping for the elderly, making lunches for children. We can all do something for one another, even if that's simply staying home." The couple have donated $1 million to food banks who work extensively in US and Canada. As reported by Variety, Dan Nisbet, vice president of Major Gifts at Feeding America said, “We are so grateful for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s extremely generous donation, and for all of the donations we’ve been receiving." Coronavirus Pandemic: After Tom Hanks, Idris Elba Tests Positive for COVID-19, Says He Has No Symptoms But Will Keep Updating.

In the midst of this serious update too, Ryan Reynolds made sure to add a bit of fun as he jokingly asked his followers to call Hugh Jackman but listing his phone number as “1-555-Hugh" with a sad face emoji. Lively too joked in her post poking fun at her husband as she wrote, "Now can someone please tell Ryan that 'emotional distancing' from his mother in law is not a thing. Nothing can save him."