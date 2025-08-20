Actress Salma Hayek is remembering the late actor Matthew Perry. On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a picture and a video from their movie Fools Rush In. Matthew Perry Death Case: ‘Ketamine Queen’ Jasveen Sangha to Plead Guilty in Overdose Tragedy.

She wrote in the caption, “Thinking of you today Matthew”.

View Salma Hayek's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

Fools Rush In, which was released in 1997, is a romantic comedy film starring Matthew Perry and Salma Hayek, directed by Andy Tennant.

In the film, Matthew essayed the role of Alex Whitman, a New York City project manager aka architect, is sent to Las Vegas to supervise the construction of a nightclub that his firm has been hired to build. Salma essayed the role of Isabel Fuentes-Whitman, a Mexican-American photographer.

Perry passed away at the age of 54 on October 28, 2023, after he was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his home in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles. He was pronounced dead at 4:17 pm the same day. He was 54 years old. On November 3, 2023, his funeral was held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles where he was buried. His father, mother and stepfather attended, as did his Friends co-stars.

Following the actor’s demise, the National Philanthropic Trust established the Matthew Perry Foundation to support people suffering from addiction. On December 15, 2023, his death was revealed to have occurred due to acute effects of ketamine. Matthew Perry Death Case: ‘Friends’ Star’s Doctor Salvador Plasencia Faces Prison for Role in Actor's Death Due to Overdose.

Jasveen Sangha, 42, who is dubbed as the Ketamine Queen, was charged with overdose. She later agreed to plead guilty to selling the drugs that ultimately killed the Friends actor. She pleaded guilty to five charges in Los Angeles, including one count of distributing ketamine resulting in death or bodily injury, as per the Justice Department.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2025 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).