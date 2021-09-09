Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi is enjoying its successful run in Indian theatres and it's also going strong at the global box office. As of now, MCU's latest outing is leaked online on torrent sites and Telegram channels. The film has earned raving reviews by critics and audiences but as it is leaked online now which might affect its box-office numbers. Search engines sites are filled with keywords demanding download for Destin Daniel Cretton directorial and the following keywords are online including Shang-Chi full movie in HD leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla and other pirated versions of Shang-Chi movie in HD (300mb free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch. Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Trolls the Flop Predictions for His Marvel Film in Style Via Instagram Story!

This is not the first time a Hollywood movie is leaked online and faced the wrath of piracy. Previously films like Black Widow, Cruella, The Tomorrow War etc also faced the wrath of piracy. Shang-Chi is currently running successfully in India, China, the USA and many other countries right now. Watching films without any piracy is the legal way to enjoy entertainment so Say No to Piracy!

