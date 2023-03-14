We finally get to see DC's big red with a lightning bolt on his chest return to the big screen as Shazam! Fury of the Gods releases in theatres this week. Focusing on the Shazam family as they fight some really huge Greek gods while trying to just enjoy their childhood, it's nice to see the more light hearted corner of the DC Universe make a return. Shazam - Fury of the Gods Review: Zachary Levi's DC Film is All About 'Family' Say Early Reactions, Call it a 'Super Fun' and 'Worthy Sequel'.

It's been almost four years since the first Shazam! came out, and with Shazam! Fury of the Gods it looks like the filmmakers are going extremely big in scale, while still trying to maintain that huge heart of the first. So, before you go out to watch Shazam! Fury of the Gods in the theatres, here is all you need to know about it.

Cast

Shazam! Fury of the Gods sees the return of Zachary Levi and Asher Angel as Billy Batson and Shazam. He will also be joined by returning members Jack Dylan Grazer and Adam Brody as Freddy, Meagan Good and Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, and DJ Cotrona and Jovan Armand as Pedro. This time the villains also will be played by Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu who play Hespera and Kalypso respectively.

Plot

Shazam! Fury of the Gods follows the Shazam family as they are called back into action as the Daughters of Atlas, Hespera and Kalypso, start looking for a powerful weapon. With the fate of the world at hands, Billy must do his best from preventing it.

Watch the Trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods:

Release Date

Shazam! Fury of the Gods starring Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren and more, releases in theatres on March 17, 2023. Shazam Fury Of The Gods Trailer 2: Zachary Levy and Lucy Liu Face Off in This Action Packed DC Film (Watch Video).

Reviews

Reviews for Shazam! Fury of the Gods aren't available right now. The moment one is published, the page will be updated accordingly.

