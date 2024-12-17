New Delhi, December 17: Meta has announced a major update to its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses with the introduction of features such as Live AI, Live Translation, and Shazam support. These updates will likely make the Ray-Ban Meta glasses more functional and enjoyable for everyday use. The live AI and live translation features were initially teased at Meta Connect 2024 earlier this year.

Users can engage in natural conversations with Meta's AI assistant with the Live AI feature, which observes the surroundings to enhance interactions. The Live translation feature enables the glasses to translate language in real-time between English and several other languages, which include Spanish, French, and Italian. Meta Video Seal: Mark Zuckerberg-Run Platform Introduces Open-Source Model To Watermark AI-Generated Videos; Check Details and Know How It Works.

Meta announced that they have begun rolling out the v11 software update to make your Ray-Ban Meta glasses more capable, useful, and fun than ever before. Make sure your glasses and the Meta View app are updated to the latest versions to use these new features.

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses New Features

The Live AI and Live translation features are exclusive to members of Meta's Early Access Programme. The live AI feature now enhances Meta AI on your glasses by incorporating video capabilities. Users can ask questions without saying, "Hey Meta." During a live AI session, Meta AI will continuously observe what you see to enable it to engage in conversations. You can receive real-time, hands-free assistance and inspiration for everyday activities. Live AI is expected to provide useful suggestions for your further assistance. Instagram New Feature: Meta-Owned Platform Silently Rolls Out ‘Schedule DM’ Feature To Let Users Send Direct Messages in Future; Check Details.

The live translation feature on your glasses will enable real-time translation of speech between English and either Spanish, French, or Italian. When conversing with someone who speaks one of those languages, you will hear their words translated into English through the glasses' open-ear speakers, or you can view the translations as transcripts on your phone, and vice versa. The Early Access Programme is available to owners of Ray-Ban Meta glasses in the US and Canada. Interested users can enroll in the programme through the Meta website. Additionally, Shazam has been integrated with Meta Ray-Ban glasses, and the feature is available to users in the US and Canada.

