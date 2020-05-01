Sony-Marvel Collaboration is Called 'Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters' and Twitter is Unable to Digest this Big Name
Sony finally names its universe with Marvel (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Well, yes, Spider-Man does come under Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony intends on establishing its own universe while being in "partnership" with Marvel. Earlier  Sony Pictures' official Spider-Man movies Twitter account created confusion amid fans when it referred to the "Spider-Man Universe of Characters" in a recent tweet. While they wondered if the universe would combine all different spider-man movies including the ones with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield along with Venom and Morbius, they were wrong. Did Tom Hardy Delete his Instagram Post Hinting About Spider-Man's Cameo in Venom 2?

When IGN got in touch with the officials at the studio for clarification on what their Marvel movie universe should be called, they replied saying the official title is Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters. Yup, too long and even confusing to read at a time. But that's what they like to call themselves so who are we to question? Sony-Marvel's collaboration falls under a different universe and while Morbius has already entered MCU (it was evident in the trailer), we wait to see how Tom Hardy's Venom makes his way eventually. It's Been a Crazy Week: Tom Holland Reacts to Marvel-Sony Spider-Man Split.

Meanwhile, Twitterati is certainly poking fun at this lengthy name and why not? Their strange reactions are valid enough. Have a look...

Last year Sony-Marvel partnership almost went for a toss since the companies were at loggerheads due to their profit-sharing dispute. However, their feud was internally settled and you can partly credit Tom Holland for the same. The partnership will now see the studios coming together for Spider-Man 3 along with other crossovers that they may plan in future.