Sony-Marvel Collaboration is Called 'Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters' and Twitter is Unable to Digest this Big Name

Sony finally names its universe with Marvel (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Well, yes, Spider-Man does come under Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony intends on establishing its own universe while being in "partnership" with Marvel. Earlier Sony Pictures' official Spider-Man movies Twitter account created confusion amid fans when it referred to the "Spider-Man Universe of Characters" in a recent tweet. While they wondered if the universe would combine all different spider-man movies including the ones with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield along with Venom and Morbius, they were wrong. Did Tom Hardy Delete his Instagram Post Hinting About Spider-Man's Cameo in Venom 2?

When IGN got in touch with the officials at the studio for clarification on what their Marvel movie universe should be called, they replied saying the official title is Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters. Yup, too long and even confusing to read at a time. But that's what they like to call themselves so who are we to question? Sony-Marvel's collaboration falls under a different universe and while Morbius has already entered MCU (it was evident in the trailer), we wait to see how Tom Hardy's Venom makes his way eventually. It's Been a Crazy Week: Tom Holland Reacts to Marvel-Sony Spider-Man Split.

Meanwhile, Twitterati is certainly poking fun at this lengthy name and why not? Their strange reactions are valid enough. Have a look...

Sony-Marvel Universe Sounds Better and Simpler

Sony’s Spider-Man character movies have been given a name.. SPUMC (Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters). Do you pronounce that as Spumk? Ehh no I don’t like it. Therefore I’m making SPUMC into the SMU (Sony Marvel Universe). Simple & sounds much better alongside MCU. #SMU — Heeeere’s Benny! (@monsterpopcorn) May 1, 2020

Dumb, Yes

Sony pictures universe of marvel characters pic.twitter.com/IgswjMB1M1 — Randy Ren (@RandyRen4) May 1, 2020

It's SPUMC or SPMUC? Uh, Whatever!

SONY PICTURES UNIVERSE OF MARVEL CHARACTERS BITCHES REALLY NAMED IT SPUMC — auntie julie (@juliehasnochill) May 1, 2020

It's Weirdest

SPUMC - Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters. Kinda a weird acronym... https://t.co/RjcuEN5rjp — TheAidilAiman (@TheAidilAiman) May 1, 2020

Perfectly Explained - This Sounds so Corporate!

TIL that there now exists Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters and - kill copyright - GOD THIS NAME SOUNDS SO CORPORATE — Kawashima Ami (@BitchyAmi) May 1, 2020

Call it Whatever

so is it the sony pictures universe of marvel characters or the spider-man universe of characters make up your damn mind sony https://t.co/IMmRx3yuK7 — Carlos (@SomeKirbyFan) May 1, 2020

He's Super Angry

Sony calling their stunted MCU offshoot the "Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters" tells you all you need to know about how little actual ability they have to put coherent thought into live action projects, and it's beyond disappointing. — Chris Parker, still home (@iswingabitmore) May 1, 2020

Hopefully, The Movies Won't be Terrible

The Sony world of superheroes is officially called The Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, or SPUMC… which if you pronounce it is spumck. I don’t know what a spumck is, but it sounds terrible. pic.twitter.com/rEA8P0CKap — GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT (@GFRobot) May 1, 2020

Corporate, Told Ya!

The Sony Pictures Universe Of Marvel Characters? No, a lawyer DEFINITELY didn’t come up with that name. Not at all 🤪 https://t.co/oLD9xaQVfY — That’s a name I’ve not heard in a long time (@PowerCosmic86) May 1, 2020

Another Suggestion

That name sucks and all they have to do is get rid of the (P)ictures. Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters SUMC sounds better then SPUMC. But that's just me🤷🏽‍♂️. And yes I know it's bc Sony Pictures are the ones who makes the movies but it still sounds like too much. https://t.co/8El06P0w8G — Kobe Bentley🌬️🌊 (@bflbreazy) May 1, 2020

Last year Sony-Marvel partnership almost went for a toss since the companies were at loggerheads due to their profit-sharing dispute. However, their feud was internally settled and you can partly credit Tom Holland for the same. The partnership will now see the studios coming together for Spider-Man 3 along with other crossovers that they may plan in future.