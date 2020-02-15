Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Spotted Shopping Amidst Pregnancy Rumours (View Pic)

Photo Credit: Instagram

A few days back, Hollywood was abuzz with the news of Sophie Turner's pregnancy. Just Jared reported that Joe Jonas and Sophie are expecting their first child. Fans across the world were startled by the news at first but soon enough started cheering for the couple. No official confirmation from any of the members from the family has been made. Just a day after the news broke out, the couple was seen casually shopping together in Zurich Switzerland, as was reported by Daily Mail. Grammys 2020: It’s Fam-Jam for The Jonas’! Here’s Another Frame-Worthy Pic of Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas and Danielle-Kevin Jonas

Anybody trying to spot a baby bump will be highly disappointed as Sophie's outfit gives nothing out. A bomber leather jacket shielded everything. Joe wore checkered green pants with a green jacket and something to keep him warm.

View this post on Instagram #LookOfTheDay: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas shopping in Zurich. A post shared by About Her (@aboutherofficial) on Feb 14, 2020 at 11:54pm PST

A source informed Just Jared that Sophie and Joe want to keep it hush-hush as of now. The couple got married last year in an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas. They followed it up with one more in France and this time it was a bigger one. Sophie is expected to give birth to her first child during the Summers if reports are true.