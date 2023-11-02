Actress Sophie Turner is seemingly not in a rush to have a serious relationship following her split from singer Joe Jonas. The actress is reportedly not dating exclusively at the moment despite having been caught kissing Peregrine Pearson. "Sophie is open to the idea of dating again," a source told 'Us Weekly' of the 27-year-old's current relationship status, reports aceshowbiz.com. "She isn't fully committed to anybody at the moment, but she's definitely putting herself out there and keeping her options open." Sophie Turner Spotted Enjoying Night Out with Taylor Swift in NYC amid Her Divorce with Joe Jonas.

#SophieTurner 'alledgedly' kissing #PeregrinePearson not only is he rich beyond her wildest dreams but he's also the HEIR. So if he is nice to her and they get hitched in the fullness of time Viscountess Sophie Cowbray! what the feck was he doing seven years ago. pic.twitter.com/9s27CUMDaZ — 1146TheMarshal1219 (@the_1146) November 1, 2023

Turner sparked dating rumors with Peregrine John Dickinson Pearson, simply known as Perry by his friends, after they were spotted making out in public in Paris. The twosome was photographed sharing a kiss on the streets on Saturday, October 28. In photos obtained by 'The Sun', the 27-year-old actress wrapped her arms around the 29-year-old eligible bachelor as he courteously removed his hat to smooch her on the sidewalk.

Sophie, meanwhile, appeared to be trying to go incognito by wearing a red cap and sunglasses with her long blonde hair styled in a braid during the outing. An eyewitness told the outlet that they saw Sophie and Perry at the Gare du Nord railway station "chatting and laughing a lot." The informant dished, "They arrived together at the chauffeur pickup location outside of the station. It looked like they might have both come on the Eurostar from London. They stood there for a few minutes and were chatting and laughing a lot," the spy added. "He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss. After the kiss, they parted ways."

He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss. After the kiss, they parted ways." The reported new couple left separately in chauffer-driven cars. They later reunited at the city's Stade de France. It's unclear why Perry was at the event, but Sophie was on hand to unveil the Rugby World Cup trophy with retired New Zealand rugby union player Dan Carter. Perry, who lives in Chelsea, West London, reportedly arrived home carrying a suitcase.

When asked about the socialite's purported trip to the City of Love with Sophie, a man at the property said, "He doesn't want to comment o anything." Perry is the heir of the 4th Viscount Cowdray, a county in Sussex. He recently broke up with King Charles' goddaughter and model Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark.