There’s just few days left for the grand premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man. Tom had visited the sets of the show Late Night with Seth Meyers and the first scene from his film was played. Well, some of the moments from this 43-second long clip was also featured in the film’s trailer. The clip shows how Spider-Man is seen jumping off the pole down to protect Michelle Jones (Zendaya), his classmate and girlfriend, from the civilians who have surrounded her and started asking about Mysterio and then the couple is swinging off to a bridge. Fans are just thrilled to catch a glimpse of the film’s opening scene (with a commercial in between?) played on Seth Meyer’s show ahead of the release of the film.

First Scene From Spider-Man: No Way Home

The first scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home played on Seth Meyers’ show. pic.twitter.com/nDBUClFNTt — Phase Zero - MCU (@PhaseZeroCB) December 10, 2021

