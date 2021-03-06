Popular American author Stephen King's novels have been adapted into scores of famous films and TV shows. And now one of his most beloved books The Talisman yet to be adapted is finally coming to the screen in the form of a series. The Talisman, which released in 1984, was co-written by King with Peter Straub. As per Entertainment Weekly, Spielberg has assembled some mighty collaborators to help him make the adaptation a reality. White Bird: A Wonder Story – Oscar-Winning Actress Helen Mirren Will Join Gillian Anderson in the Film Adaptation of RJ Palacio’s Graphic Novel.

The Duffer brothers will executive produce the series, which will be produced by Netflix in association with Spielberg's Amblin Television and Paramount Television Studios. Curtis Gwinn, who worked as a writer-executive producer on Duffer Brothers' 'Stranger Things', will act as writer and showrunner on the upcoming project, which is in development. The Talisman tells the story of a 12-year-old boy named Jack Sawyer who sets off on an epic road-trip quest in order to save his dying mother's life. George RR Martin’s In The Lost Lands is Getting a Film Adaptation with Milla Jovovich, Dave Bautista in the Lead.

He is in search of the Talisman, a powerful relic that can not only heal his mother but, as he learns, save the world. Sawyer's journey criss-crosses two realities: the America we know and its dangerous, fantasy-world twin, The Territories. The book was an instant best-seller when it hit stores in 1984, and King and Straub reunited for a sequel in 2001.

On the adaptation front, the most recent developments occurred in 2019 when Mike Barker, who directed several episodes of 'The Handmaid's Tale', was involved in what was then being envisioned as a feature. Todd Cohen will oversee day-to-day development on the project for Amblin, along with Spielberg, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey.