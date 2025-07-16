The new Superman movie has found itself at the centre of a rather bizarre controversy in India, although, considering how the Censor Board (CBFC) operates, perhaps it’s not all that surprising. While James Gunn’s latest superhero venture is doing solid business at the Indian box office - outperforming Hindi releases like Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Maalik - many netizens are not entirely happy. Their frustration has little to do with the film itself and everything to do with what’s been left out of it. ‘Superman’ Censored in India: CBFC Trims Kissing Scenes Between David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan in James Gunn’s DC Superhero Movie.

Specifically, Indian audiences are upset that the kissing scenes between David Corenswet (Superman/Clark Kent) and Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane) have been trimmed. Superman features two passionate kissing moments between the leads, and while these scenes do appear in the Indian cut, their duration has been noticeably reduced to tone down the ‘sensuality’. Unfortunately, these edits aren’t seamless; the cuts are jarring and clearly visible, disrupting the flow of the film.

The backlash has exploded on social media, becoming viral enough to catch the attention of international media. This, in turn, has led to some Western viewers questioning how a country that produced the Kamasutra - arguably the most famous ancient text on sex - can be so prudish about kissing on screen.

How Non-Indians Reacted to Kiss Censoring in 'Superman'

‘Same Country That Wrote an Entire Ancient Book’

Same country that wrote an entire ancient book on how to spice up your sex life, btw. https://t.co/EP6j5ljuwi pic.twitter.com/V2qwvYi5ny — Stevie 🅱️ 🇵🇷 (@SteviMR) July 14, 2025

‘Didn’t India Invented Kamasutra?’

Didn’t India invented kamasutra? — Lufs (@0xlufs) July 15, 2025

‘Bollywood Is Hypersexualised but…’

Bollywood is hypersexualised but they censor a kiss in Superman? Okay then. — Gabriel Mican (@youwishmusic) July 15, 2025

‘Virgin Capital of the World’

Virgin capital of the world I’m sorry https://t.co/eiIDcACxbb — comrade fredo (@FredoDaGawd7) July 15, 2025

‘Guy With Underwear on Pants’

Yaa guy with underwear on pants..too sensual — ihavehumour (@imhumour) July 15, 2025

‘Coming From Kamasutra People’

Coming from the kamasutra people 😂 — Legolas (@LegolasWST) July 14, 2025

But the cuts don’t stop there. A scene involving Guy Gardner/Green Lantern (played by Nathan Fillion) using his powers to flip a military vehicle has also been censored. In the version screened in India, his defiant middle-finger gesture - clearly shown in the film’s trailers - is completely absent. ‘Superman’ Movie Review: David Corenswet Flies High in James Gunn’s Politically Daring Yet Overstuffed Superhero Saga.

people are discussing about the Kiss scene. No one actually noticed Indian Censor Board Snipped this too from the film.#Superman pic.twitter.com/JRTtsp7bqp — Hindi Cinephile (@hindi_cinephile) July 12, 2025

While Superman continues to soar at the box office, its flight in India has been clipped by the censor scissors. The irony of sanitising intimate moments and gestures in a globally connected, streaming-savvy world hasn’t been lost on Indian audiences, who are increasingly calling out outdated censorship norms.

