‘King’: Is Shah Rukh Khan Dropping ‘Glimpse No 1’ of His Upcoming Action Entertainer? Don’t Fall for This Fake ‘Censor Board’ Certificate Going Viral!

After delivering two massive blockbusters - Pathaan and Jawan - and a hit in Dunki in 2023, Shah Rukh Khan is once again taking a break from the big screen. His next outing, King, is currently in production and is expected to release either in late 2026 or 2027. ‘King’: From Deepika Padukone to Anil Kapoor, All Stars Rumoured To Join Shah Rukh Khan’s Next and Their Past Movies With SRK.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously helmed Pathaan, the film stars Suhana Khan (marking her big-screen debut), alongside Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma, and Arshad Warsi, among others.

With excitement steadily building for King, fans have been eagerly waiting for a first look or teaser - particularly as Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 60th birthday on November 2. Social media is already abuzz with speculation that the superstar might unveil a glimpse of the film as a treat for his fans.

Viral 'King' Glimpse Censor Board Certificate

Adding to the frenzy, a screenshot claiming to be a CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) certificate for a 'Glimpse No 1' of King has gone viral online.

The certificate suggests a runtime of 1 minute and 13 seconds and has been widely shared across fan pages, sparking hopes that the teaser could drop soon.

Truth - The 'Certificate' is Fake

However, upon checking the official CBFC website, no such certification appears in the public database. This confirms that the circulating image is doctored, likely created to farm engagement online. Additionally, the viral 'certificate' fails to mention Marflix Pictures, the production house co-producing the film with Red Chillies Entertainment - another clear indication of its inauthenticity. Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ Look Leaked! SRK Dazzles in Black Suit While Shooting Action Sequence for Siddharth Anand’s Upcoming Film (See Pics).

At the time of writing, no teaser, trailer, or 'glimpse' from King has been certified by the CBFC. While fans may have to wait a little longer for an official preview, there’s still hope that Shah Rukh Khan and his team might share a first-look poster or visual tease on his birthday. And really, what better way to celebrate Bollywood’s King turning 60 than with a surprise from King itself?

Fact check

Claim : Glimpse No 1 of King Certified by CBFC Conclusion : No, such certificate doesn't exist on their website and is likely fake Full of Trash Clean

