The trailer of Synchronic, a science fiction horror starring Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan in lead roles is here and it looks like nothing we have seen before. Touted to be the best film of both Mackie and Dornan's careers, the trailer of the film surely promises that. The film has its psychedelic moments and it is sure to leave intrigued to a level that you'd definitely want to catch this film in theatres as it releases towards the end of October. The mind-bending sci-fi thriller has been directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who are better known for their work with Endless. Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision's Premiere on Disney+ Gets Delayed Amid COVID-19 Pandemic?

The film follows paramedics and longtime best friends Steve (Anthony Mackie) and Dennis (Jamie Dornan) who learn about a mysterious new party drug that has been causing a series of gruesome accidents in New Orleans. After Dornan's Dennis loses his daughter who suddenly disappears, his friend Dennis begins to learn some mind-bending stuff about the psychedelic drug. The trailer doesn't give away too much but leaves you with enough intrigue to make you interested in this one.

Check Out the Trailer Here:

The thriller has already received glowing reviews at its Toronto International Film Festival and Fantastic Fest premiere and after hearing all the amazing things about it, we bet this trailer will further pique your interest. Anthony Mackie Criticises Marvel Studios Over Hiring Practices, Says 'People Should Be Cast on the Basis of Their Calibre and Not Gender or Color Biases'.

Synchronic's directors Moorhead and Benson had also released a statement about not being 'encouraging' towards asking the audiences to head to cinema halls and would prefer if they chose a drive-in theatre option. In their statement, they said “If you do go to see it in an indoor theatre, please adhere to all guidelines. We love and miss the theatrical experience, so let’s work together to stop the spread of the virus. We are infinitely grateful for anyone checking out our movies, as well as everyone who has worked on them, and want all of you to remain as healthy as possible during these unprecedented times.”

