Hollywood actress Tara Reid has made a shocking revelation, claiming she was drugged after disturbing footage surfaced showing her unconscious in a hotel lobby near Chicago. The American Pie star, known for her roles in Sharknado and Van Wilder, has filed a police report following the frightening incident. 'Sharknado' 7 in Works, Anthony Ferrante to Direct.

A video obtained by TMZ captured the 50-year-old actress appearing disoriented and incoherent as hotel staff and bystanders tried to help her into a wheelchair. Reid, visibly dazed, could be seen slipping off the chair multiple times while security attempted to assist her. “We’re going to take you to your room, OK?” one of the men helping her was heard saying in the video. Moments later, paramedics arrived at the scene, and the video cut to Reid being wheeled out on a stretcher to a waiting ambulance. According to eyewitnesses, before the medics arrived, Reid was heard shouting, “You don’t know who I am. I’m famous. I’m an actress.”

Speaking to TMZ Live on Monday, Reid alleged that her drink had been spiked. She recalled that she had checked into the hotel on Saturday night and went to the bar around 10:30 PM for a drink. “I went outside for a cigarette and ran into a bunch of YouTubers in the lobby,” she said. “One of them came out with me to smoke. When I came back about 30 minutes later, my drink was covered with a napkin and I hadn’t put it there.” Soon after, Reid says she began to feel strange and eventually blacked out. The actress insists she was targeted and drugged and that she has since reported the incident to authorities. American Pie Turns 20: Alyson Hannigan, Jason Biggs and Team Reunite for a Selfie, Twitterati Get Nostalgic About Watching the Sex Comedy in Their Teens.

The disturbing video has sparked concern among fans and fellow celebrities, many of whom have expressed outrage and support for the actress online. Tara Reid, who rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s, has faced her share of public scrutiny over the years, but this recent episode marks one of her most distressing experiences yet. Police investigations into the alleged incident are currently underway.

