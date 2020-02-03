Ted Bundy's Girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall Thinks Zac Efron Got The Serial Killer Right in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

Zac Efron and Lily Collins in the Movie On Ted Bundy (Photo Credits: Netflix)

The role of Elizabeth was played by Lily Collins, and she, too, hit the nail on the head. The movie is gaining global acclaim on Netflix. Zac got a chance to flex his acting muscles for a change, after a long time. The movie on the serial killer is told from the perspective of Elizabeth. So, of course, her reaction to the product is very valuable.

As per Entertainment Weekly, Elizabeth and her daughter, Molly Kendall, though the acting in the movie was very convincing. "It was well-directed and well-acted. We were left with the feeling that Zac Efron and Lily Collins got it right," Kendall wrote in her updated version of 1981 memoir The Phantom Prince: My Life With Ted Bundy, accessed by EW.

Earlier in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Zac had talked about how Lily's fine performance made him doubt his talent. "I walk in and I know my lines, I’m ready for the day and it was the first warm-up scene, and Lily was ready to go right then at rehearsal, perfect. Gave a perfect performance on the rehearsal, and I literally walked outside and I almost had a mental breakdown,” the 31-year old actor said. From Ted Bundy Tapes to You, Netflix Shows Make Viewers Lust after Monsters.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile also led Kendall and her daughter to feature in a documentary on Ted Bundy. The film is titled Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer and dropped on Amazon Prime Video in January end. Kendall said that it was essential to tell her story in her own words as she experienced it. Kendall hopes that this documentary will be the end of anything related to Ted Bundy.