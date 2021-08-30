The Batman directed by Matt Reeves is one of 2022’s hotly anticipated films. Starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, we see the Caped Crusader function in the first two years of his crime fighting career and take on The Riddler. The movie also stars Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, Zoe Kravitz and Andy Serkis. Aside from The Batman’s first trailer debuting at DC Fandome last year, we haven’t gotten another peep out of the movie. Except for some details from CinemaCon, there has been next to no info for The Batman. The Batman: New Footage of Robert Pattinson’s DC Film Shown at CinemaCon, Here’s What Fans Have to Say About It.

Recently it was reported that The Batman had a secret screening take place a few days ago on the Warner Bros lot. A lucky few people got to see a rough cut of the film, and the reaction from it has been overwhelmingly positive as detailed in an user’s Twitter thread. While there is still no confirmation that the movie indeed was The Batman, many reputable leakers have backed up this rumour on twitter. Batman-Caped Crusader: HBO Max and Cartoon Network Announce a New Animated Series on the Iconic DC Superhero.

So take all of the info with a grain of salt. You can check out what all he said down below.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

EXCLUSIVE: I know someone who has seen #TheBatman, friend of mine & a really good person. Here’s what they told me THREAD (NO SPOILERS)🚨 “The Batman movie is a horror movie. Very graphic, very dark, very scary. Paul Dano is f*cking crazy, so fucking scary I loved every second.” pic.twitter.com/yc2LWhHReV — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) August 29, 2021

For those who don’t want to see the tweet, here is all the info that was mentioned in it.

-The movie will be taking a very dark and horror approach to Batman.

-Paul Dano is really scary as The Riddler.

-The Batman clocks in around three hours long.

-Zoe Kravitz is amazing in the role of Catwoman.

-The Batman has a mind blowing ending.

-Batman won’t kill in the film, there is a very specific scene that’s there to establish that.

These were all the important points that we could round off from the user’s account. He even has more minor info up on his account if you want to check out. We can’t really take any of this as substantial proof of what The Batman will be like, but if this person is to be believed, then this might be the Batman film that we all have been waiting for. The Batman is scheduled to release on March 4, 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2021 08:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).