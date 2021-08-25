New Footage of Matt Reeves' The Batman starring Robert Pattinson was screened at CinemaCon and DC fans react to the unseen visuals. Few said that these unseen footage are giving them similar vibes to that of Christopher Nolan's Batman but we have to wait till October 16 when the new Batman trailer officially arrives.

Check Out Netizens Reaction Below:

It Reminds Fans of Nolan

If the trailer wasn’t some of the best shit I ever seen, I would roll my eyes to this. Nolan already did this with his Batman movies. https://t.co/nCxtZfPu3Z — Reb (@NinetyReb) August 25, 2021

The New Trailer Looks Even Darker, That's DC For You!

The exclusive CinemaCon trailer for ‘The Batman’ “looks like The Dark Knight meets Joker. It looks like a very dark and angry film,” says film critic Scott Menzel.#TheBatman pic.twitter.com/LiRIikJYUA — Itachi🔔 (@chaithuprince1) August 25, 2021

Gives Old School 90s Vibe

@grandmasterfaqs Is it weird I'm getting "The Crow" vibes, the more I keep watching the trailer for The Batman? That old school, 90's, 'a man on the warpath, with a mission' type of action/drama film. Pattison is channeling that Brandon Lee/Eric Draven energy... — Itsu Ōkami (@ItsuOkami) August 25, 2021

Indeed Annoying

It’s really annoying when they show movie trailers at conferences and I don’t get to see the actual trailer but just a bunch of people describing what they saw. Looking at you The Batman and Matrix 4 😔 — emily (@emwyyn) August 25, 2021

Let's Wait For October 16

Filming was not allowed so we will never see them until WB decides to release them. DC Fandome will show all new trailers for The Batman October 16th. Matrix 4 trailer should be releasing soon. — JohnnyMP (@johnnyjl96) August 25, 2021

