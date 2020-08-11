Actor Shawn Ashmore is set to join the satire superhero series, The Boys. The "X-Men" fame actor will be seen in the role of Lamplighter in the upcoming second season of the web show. "We were thrilled that Shawn -- who is, let's be honest, an OG superhero -- wanted to play the crucial part of Lamplighter. He brings so much depth, menace, and world-weary humanity to this former member of the Seven. Amazon Renews The Boys For Season 3 Ahead of Second Season Premiere

And Shawn is a really good guy. We're grateful to have him join our bloody little family," said showrunner and executive producer Eric Kripke on roping in Ashmore. "The Boys" is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes -- who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods -- abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. Lilly Wachowski Reveals Orignal Intention of Matrix Series Was to Be Transgender Allegory

The second season of "The Boys" will premiere on Amazon Prime Video, with the first three episodes on September 4, and new episodes available each Friday, culminating in a finale on October 9.

