The most awaited horror film The Conjuring 3 or The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as leads is out on June 4. However, just after few hours of its worldwide release on HBO Max, the movie has become a victim of piracy. Helmed by Michael Chaves, The Conjuring 3 is now leaked on the internet for free watching and download. This film is recent to be out on torrent sites and Telegram in HD prints. Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as The Conjuring 3 download, The Conjuring 3 download in 720p HD TamilRockers, The Conjuring 3 2021 in 1080 HD download. The Conjuring 3 Review: The Warrens' Scariest Case Ever Is Terrifyingly Satisfying for the Critics!

The Conjuring 3 full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Other keywords online which are searched massively include The Conjuring 3 2021 Full Movie Download, The Conjuring 3 Tamilrockers, The Conjuring 3 Tamilrockers HD Download, The Conjuring 3 Movie Download Pagalworld, The Conjuring 3 Movie Download Filmyzilla, The Conjuring 3 Movie Download Openload, The Conjuring 3 Movie Download Tamilrockers, The Conjuring 3 Movie Download Movierulz, The Conjuring 3 Movie Download 720p, The Conjuring 3 Full Movie Download 480p, The Conjuring 3 Full Movie Download bolly4u, The Conjuring 3 Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, The Conjuring 3 Full Movie Watch Online, and etc is typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film. The Conjuring - The Devil Made Me Do It Trailer: The Warrens Face Their Scariest Case Ever (Watch Video).

Watch Trailer:

However, this online threat to films and series is nothing new. As almost every film (Hollywood or Bollywood) falls prey to the scam. Even after taking drastic steps against this cybercrime, the pirated sites bounce back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a movie and these online leaks of popular films need to be stopped.

The Conjuring 3 is a 2021 American supernatural horror flick. It's a sequel to The Conjuring (2013) and The Conjuring 2 (2016) and is the eighth installment in The Conjuring Universe. Also, going by the trailer, the Warren's will face the scariest case ever in the latest film.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2021 04:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).