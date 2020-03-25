The Conjuring 3 Will Expand the Franchise Beyond the 'Haunted House Formula', Reveals Screenwriter

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It to release in September 2020 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Horror fans are eagerly waiting for James Wan's third film in the Conjuring franchise. Wan has directed the previous two movies, but has limited his role only as a co-writer and a producer for the third, entitled The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. We have an update about the movie that should excite the fans of the franchise even more. The next film will move away from the formulaic haunted house theme of the series. Yes, Conjuring films are potentially being redesigned. The revelation was made on Twitter by the film's screenwriter, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Lorraine Warren, Paranormal Investigator Who Inspired Conjuring Dies at 92, Actress Vera Farmiga Pays Homage.

"C3 is a completely different movie than the first two," Johnson-McGoldrick replied to a fan's query, adding "The franchise is expanding beyond the 'haunted house' formula."

Check Out The Tweet Here:

I was not extensively involved in "Malignant" -- all I can say is that you should see it as soon as you have a chance. C3 is a completely different movie than the first two. The franchise is expanding beyond the "haunted house" formula. — David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (@bravecarrot) March 21, 2020

Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson will return as paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren for The Conjuring 3. As per reports, the film will be based on the 1981 murder trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson. Demonic possession was used as a defence in the trial.

Vera Farmiga, has said the Conjuring 3 well be big and doozy. "Conjuring 3 is coming, and it will be a doozy. It will be big. So for me, visiting these characters, it’s like practising your scales and doing a few arpeggios before having to dive deep into the next one. Because the next one is massive,” she told EW.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is scheduled to open on September 11, 2020, but we wonder if things might change due the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic which has started a ripple effect in the roster of film releases worldwide.