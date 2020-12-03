New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS): Gal Gadot-starrer superhero film, Wonder Woman 1984, will be releasing in India just ahead of Christmas on December 24,2020. The film will release in India a day before the US release date of December 25, on the eve of Christmas 2020. The $200 million-budgeted film was originally supposed to release earlier this year, but got delayed time and time again amid the COVID-19 crisis. Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 To Release in India Before US On December 24.

Gadot reprises her role of Diana Prince and her superhero alter ego Wonder Woman in the sequel of the 2017 DC megahit. Other returning stars include Chris Pine as Wonder Woman's love interest Steve Trevor, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta. Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer: From Cheetah’s Look to Maxwell Lord’s ‘Monkey’s Paw’, 5 Important Plot ‘Reveals’ From Gal Gadot’s Superhero Film We Can’t Miss!.

The much-awaited Wonder Woman 1984 teases the beginning of a "new era of wonder" with a new battle, new armour, a new set of villains, edgier action and a reunion with her long-lost love.

"This is a classic tale told through a great superhero with a true 'superhero' cast, and it's an incredibly epic journey, but... What the story is and how it unfolds? I think less is more, the less I say, the more surprised the audiences will be," said director Patty Jenkins. The Warner Bros. Pictures' follow up also stars Pedro Pascal as Max Lord. The film will release pan India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

