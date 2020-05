The Nightingale Release Date: Elle and Dakota Fanning Starrer Pushed to December 2021 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Elle and Dakota Fanning (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actors and real-life sisters Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning's upcoming movie "The Nightingale" has been postponed by a year due to the coronavirus outbreak. The film, directed by actor Melanie Laurent, was expected to debut this year but its production was halted in the wake of the pandemic. According to Deadline, the movie will now release on December 22, 2021. New Transformer Movie Is All Set to Release on June 4, 2022.

"The Nightingale" is based on author Kristin Hannah's 2015 novel of the same name. The story focuses on two sisters coming-of-age in France on the eve of World War II and their struggle to survive and resist the German occupation of France. Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible Sequels Join the List of Delayed Releases in Hollywood.

It was inspired by the courageous women of the French Resistance who helped downed Allied airmen escape Nazi-occupied territory and hid Jewish children.