The all-star cast for Netflix's adaptation of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson has been revealed. Oscar winner Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington will star in the feature film, reprising their roles from the highly successful Broadway revival of Wilson's play, which recently concluded its run at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, reports Variety. Blade: Mia Goth Cast in Mahershala Ali’s Marvel Film – Reports.

Set in 1936 Pittsburgh during the aftermath of the Great Depression, 'The Piano Lesson' follows the lives of the Charles family, a household led by Doaker Charles (Jackson), and an heirloom, the family piano, which is decorated with designs carved by an enslaved ancestor. Washington plays Boy Willie, Doaker's nephew, a role Jackson originated in the 1987 production. LEO: Malayalam Star Joju George to Join the Cast of Thalapathy Vijay’s Film – Reports.

As per Variety, the Netflix adaptation, announced in 2021, is directed by Malcolm Washington from a screenplay he adapted with Virgil Williams. The film also stars Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts and Corey Hawkins. The Piano Lesson is produced by Academy Award winner Denzel Washington and Academy Award nominee Todd Black. Executive producers are Constanza Romero, Jennifer Roth and Katia Washington.

The Piano Lesson's Stellar Cast

Andy Vermaut shares:Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler & More Set For Netflix’s ‘The Piano Lesson’; Denzel Washington, Todd Black Producing: John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman) is set to star opposite… https://t.co/S47NRQEkoM Thankyou. pic.twitter.com/ZuJNMbGSsa — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) April 13, 2023

The play is part of Wilson's 10-title American Century Cycle, which includes Fences and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, both of which were adapted for the screen by Denzel Washington and Black.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2023 12:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).