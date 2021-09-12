Netflix's much-loved drama The Queen's Gambit swept the first event of the Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday, in Los Angeles. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the 2021 Television Academy event was the first of three Creative Arts ceremonies occurring this weekend, "each taking place with a limited audience inside a camp on the event deck of L.A. Live, behind the Microsoft Theater, which, in recent years, has been the Emmy venue." The Queen’s Gambit: Anya Taylor-Joy Feels the Netflix Show Has Changed Her Life Forever.

Due to the surge in COVID-19 delta variant cases, all the attendees were required to show a negative PCR COVID test along with proof of vaccination.While The Queen's Gambit bagged the most accolades, other big winners on Saturday evening included Netflix's The Crown, Disney plus's The Mandalorian, Saturday Night Live, Apple TV plus's Ted Lasso and Disney plus's Wandavision, among others. Anya Taylor-Joy’s The Queen’s Gambit to Be Adapted into a Musical.

Here's the complete winner list of 2021 Creative Arts Emmys:

Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

'WandaVision' * Filmed Before A Live Studio AudienceDisney Plus * Marvel Studios Mayes C. Rubeo, Costume DesignerJoseph Feltus, Assistant Costume DesignerDaniel Selon, Assistant Costume DesignerVirginia Burton, Costume Supervisor

Picture Editing For Variety Programming

'A Black Lady Sketch Show' * 'Sister, May I Call You Oshun?'HBO * HBO in association with JAX Media, 3 Arts Entertainment, Issa Rae Productions and For Better or Words Inc.Daysha Broadway, Supervising EditorStephanie Filo, EditorJessica Hernandez, Editor

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

'Lovecraft Country' * 'Sundown'HBO * HBO in association with afemme, Monkeypaw, Bad Robot, and Warner Bros. TelevisionTim Kimmel, MPSE, Sound SupervisorJohn Matter, Dialogue EditorPaula Fairfield, Sound DesignerBradley Katona, Sound Effects EditorBrett Voss, Foley EditorJeff Lingle, Music EditorJason Lingle, Music EditorJeffrey Wilhoit, Foley ArtistDylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, Foley Artist

Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

'The Queen's Gambit' * 'End Game'Netflix * NetflixGregg Swiatlowski, Co-Supervising Sound EditorEric Hirsch, Co-Supervising Sound EditorWylie Stateman, Sound DesignerLeo Marcil, Sound EditorMary-Ellen Porto, Sound EditorPatrick Cicero, Sound EditorJames David Redding III, Sound EditorEric Hoehn, Sound EditorTom Kramer, Music EditorRachel Chancey, Foley Artist

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

'Love, Death plus Robots' * 'Snow In The Desert'Netflix * Blur Studio for NetflixBrad North, Supervising Sound Editor/Dialogue EditorCraig Henighan, Sound DesignerDawn Lunsford, Foley EditorJeff Charbonneau, Music EditorAlicia Stevens, Foley Artist

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

'The Mandalorian' * 'Chapter 13: The Jedi'Disney Plus * Lucasfilm Ltd.Bonnie Wild, Re-Recording MixerStephen Urata, Re-Recording MixerShawn Holden, CAS, Production MixerChristopher Fogel, Scoring Mixer

Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

'The Queen's Gambit' * 'End Game'Netflix * NetflixEric Hirsch, Re-Recording MixerEric Hoehn, Re-Recording MixerRoland Winke, Production MixerLawrence Manchester, Scoring Mixer

Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

'The Conners' * 'Jeoparde', Sobriete And Infidelite'ABC * Werner EntertainmentBrian Schnuckel, ACE, Editor

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

'The Crown' * 'Fairytale'Netflix * Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for NetflixYan Miles, ACE, Editor

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

'Ted Lasso' * 'The Hope That Kills You'Apple TV plus * Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal TelevisionA.J. Catoline, Editor

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

'The Queen's Gambit' * 'Exchanges'Netflix * NetflixMichelle Tesoro, ACE, Editor

Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

'The Mandalorian' * 'Chapter 15: The Believer'Disney Plus * Lucasfilm Ltd.Matthew Jensen, ASC, Director of Photography

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

'Ted Lasso' * 'The Hope That Kills You'Apple TV Plus * Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal TelevisionRyan Kennedy, Re-Recording MixerSean Byrne, Re-Recording MixerDavid Lascelles, Production Mixer

Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

David Byrne's 'American Utopia'HBO * HBO in association with RadicalMedia, 40 Acres And A MulePaul Hsu, Re-Recording MixerMichael Lonsdale, Production MixerPete Keppler, Music Mixer

Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program(Three pre-announced juried award winners)

'Black Is King'Disney Plus * Walt Disney StudiosZerina Akers, Costume DesignerTimothy White, Costume Supervisor

'The Masked Singer' * 'Super 8 - The Plot Chickens! Part 2'Fox * Fox Alternative EntertainmentMarina Toybina, Costume DesignerGrainne O'Sullivan, Costume SupervisorGabrielle Letamendi, Assistant Costume DesignerLucia Maldonado, Assistant Costume Designer

'Sherman's Showcase Black History Month Spectacular'IFC * The Riddle Entertainment Group, Emerald Street, Get Lifted and RadicalMediaAriyela Wald-Cohain, Costume DesignerPatty Malkin, Costume SupervisorErica Schwartz, Assistant Costume Supervisor

Contemporary Costumes

'Pose' * 'Series Finale'FX Networks * FX Productions in association with 20th Century TelevisionAnalucia McGorty, Costume DesignerMichelle Roy, Assistant Costume DesignerLinda Giammarese, Costume Supervisor

Period Costumes

'The Queen's Gambit' * 'End Game'Netflix * NetflixGabriele Binder, Costume DesignerGina Krauss, Assistant Costume DesignerKatrin Hoffmann, Assistant Costume DesignerNanrose Buchmann, Assistant Costume DesignerSparka Lee Hall, Costume Supervisor

Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

'Country Comfort' * 'Crazy'Netflix * NetflixGeorge Mooradian, ASC, Director of Photography

Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

'The Crown' * 'Fairytale'Netflix * Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for NetflixAdriano Goldman, ASC, BSC, ABC, Director of Photography

Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

'The Queen's Gambit' * 'End Game'Netflix * NetflixSteven Meizler, Director of Photography

Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

'WandaVision'Disney Plus * Marvel StudiosMark Worthington, Production DesignerSharon Davis, Art DirectorKathy Orlando, Set Decorator

Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

'The Queen's Gambit'Netflix * NetflixUli Hanisch, Production DesignerKai Karla Koch, Art DirectorSabine Schaaf, Set Decorator

Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

'Mare Of Easttown' * HBOHBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem and Zobot ProjectsKeith P. Cunningham, Production DesignerJames F. Truesdale, Art DirectorEdward McLoughlin, Set Decorator

Production Design for a Variety Special

'The Oscars'ABC * Academy of Motion Picture Arts and SciencesDavid Rockwell, Production DesignerJoe Celli, Art DirectorAlana Billingsley, Art DirectorJason Howard, Set Decorator

Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series

'Saturday Night Live' * 'Host: Kristen Wiig'NBC * SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway VideoEugene Lee, Production DesignerAkira Yoshimura, Production DesignerKeith Ian Raywood, Production DesignerN. Joseph DeTullio, Production DesignerMelissa Shakun, Art Director

Prosthetic Makeup

'The Mandalorian' * 'Chapter 13: The Jedi'Disney Plus * Lucasfilm Ltd.Brian Sipe, Department Head Makeup ArtistAlexei Dmitriew, Key Makeup ArtistSamantha Ward, Makeup ArtistScott Stoddard, Makeup ArtistPepe Mora, Makeup ArtistCale Thomas, Makeup ArtistCarlton Coleman, Makeup ArtistScott Patton, Prosthetic Designer

Contemporary Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic)

'Saturday Night Live' * Host: Elon MuskNBC * SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway VideoLouie Zakarian, Department Head Makeup ArtistAmy Tagliamonti, Key Makeup ArtistChris Milone, Makeup ArtistJason Milani, Key Makeup ArtistKim Weber, Makeup ArtistJoanna Pisani, Key Makeup ArtistYoung Beck, Key Makeup Artist

Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

'Pose' * 'Series Finale'FX Networks * FX Productions in association with 20th Century TelevisionSherri Berman Laurence, Department Head Makeup ArtistNicky Pattison Illum, Key Makeup ArtistCharles Zambrano, Makeup ArtistShaun Thomas Gibson, Makeup ArtistJessica Padilla, Additional Makeup ArtistJennifer Suarez, Additional Makeup Artist

Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

'The Queen's Gambit' * 'Adjournment'Netflix * NetflixDaniel Parker, Department Head Makeup Artist

Interactive Program

'Space Explorers: The ISS Experience''Oculus' * Felix & Paul Studios, TIME StudiosFelix and Paul StudiosTIME Studios

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming(Pre-announced juried award winner)

'For All Mankind: Time Capsule'Apple TV Plus * Apple / Tall Ship ProductionsAppleTall Ship Productions

Outstanding Motion Design(Pre-announced juried award winner)

'Calls'Apple TV Plus* Apple / Studiocanal / Bad Hombre Productions in association with Canal PlusAlexei Tylevich, Creative DirectorEthan Stickley, Designer/AnimatorScott Ulrich, AnimatorDaisuke Goto, AnimatorChi Hong, AnimatorJames Connelly, Editor

Contemporary Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

'Saturday Night Live' * Host: Maya RudolphNBC * SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway VideoJodi Mancuso, Department Head HairstylistCara Hannah, Key HairstylistInga Thrasher, HairstylistJoe Whitmeyer, HairstylistAmanda Duffy Evans, HairstylistGina Ferrucci, Hairstylist

Period and/or Character Hairstyling

'Bridgerton' * 'Art Of The Swoon'Netflix * A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmediaMarc Pilcher, Department Head HairstylistLynda J. Pearce, Assistant Department Head HairstylistClaire Matthews, HairstylistAdam James Phillips, HairstylistTania Couper, HairstylistLou Bannell, Hairstylist

Contemporary Hairstyling

'Pose' * 'Series Finale'FX Networks * FX Productions in association with 20th Century TelevisionBarry Lee Moe, Department Head HairstylistTimothy Harvey, Key HairstylistGreg Bazemore, HairstylistTene Wilder, HairstylistLisa Thomas, HairstylistRob Harmon, Hairstylist

Main Title Design

'The Good Lord Bird''Showtime' * SHOWTIME Presents, Blumhouse Television, Mark 924 Entertainment, Under the Influence ProductionsEfrain Montanez, Director/Creative DirectorEduardo Guisandes, Art Director/DesignerAbigail Fairfax, Illustrator/Animator

According to Deadline, this year's second and third ceremonies are set for 1 pm PT and 5 pm PT Sunday-- all three will have limited audiences. An edited version of the Creative Arts Emmys will air at 8 pm Saturday, September 18.The Primetime Emmys will air live Sunday, September 19, on CBS and stream on Paramount plus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)