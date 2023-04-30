The son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman -- Connor Cruise -- broke his Instagram hiatus to share a snap of himself enjoying a game of golf. Connor hadn't posted on the social media platform in almost a year but decided to share his love of the sport with his followers, reports Mirror.co.uk. The image of the 28-year-old saw him standing on the green at the Pelican Golf Club in Florida wearing the typical golf outfit of a blue hooped polo shirt and light blue shorts. Tom Cruise, Winnie the Pooh and Nicole Scherzinger to Have Their Brush with Royalty Again at King Charles III’s Coronation.

He completed his look with a white baseball cap, solitary white glove and a pair of crisp white trainers. Shade-wearing Connor stuck up his thumb for the camera and fans were quick to ask which of the pair was victorious on the championship golf course. King Charles III Coronation: Tom Cruise Set to Attend the Event at Windsor Castle.

Mirror.co.uk further states that his last post was uploaded in August last year when he shared a clip of a fishing trip. Prior to that, the DJ had tended to share images of himself either fishing or grilling products on his grid. Every now and then he would throw in a pic from his childhood alongside sister Bella Cruise, who is now 30.

