Lucifer, which exchanged hands from Fox to Netflix, has finally wrapped up. Yes, we sourly miss the wisecracking devil who never lies but the show was done for. The characters had their happy endings and so, it's all hunky-dory. Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar is a perfect casting. We would like to applaud the writer who wrote his lines as they are simply hilarious and fitted perfectly with the actor fantastic portrayal of King of Hell. We were addicted to the show, developing Lucifer withdrawal symptoms is pretty obvious. But no worries, since it is Tom Ellis day, we can suggest five shows of the Welsh actor that you can watch and drool over. Lucifer Star Tom Ellis Announces Break from Twitter

Miranda

The good-looking chef falls for a socially inapt woman who is often ridiculed for her height and appearance. A perfect fairy-tale isn't it? Ellis is quite dishy in the show just like his character. You can watch it on Hulu or Amazon Prime. Lucifer Season 5 Review: Even A Double Dose of Tom Ellis Isn't Enough To Save This Netflix Show From Being A Bummer!

Tom Ellis hints at reviving Miranda "in the next couple of years"https://t.co/sjdnZs9Mym pic.twitter.com/tI3AUUK91H — Digital Spy (@digitalspy) June 2, 2017

Merlin

A special role of King Cenred, Tom Ellis looks ravishing as the warrior. He is such a sight when he gets evil. Check this out Netflix.

Tom Ellis from Merlin pic.twitter.com/7cHQPviAs6 — no context merlin (@pendragonsbitch) August 12, 2021

Doctor Who

Ellis as Thomas Miligan in Doctor Who makes us say 'And we thought he can't look better than he did already.' We couldn't have been more wrong. He appeared in the third season finale episode called Last of the Time Lords.

Check it out on Amazon Prime.

Tom Ellis in Doctor Who pic.twitter.com/iCuQ9RcqVt — percy 🦦 (@PERCYPHNE) February 14, 2020

East Enders

How many of you didn't know Tom was part of this long-running BBC show? Count us in! Watch it on Amazon Prime.

@tomellis17 wow i never new tom was in east enders pic.twitter.com/vLUmFIERzY — 🇬🇧 Bryan & Lorrie 🇺🇸 (@jammo2002uk) October 29, 2019

Rush

We did fee the rush looking at William Rush! Check it out on Amazon Prime.

Do watch them and trust us when we say, you will be more than just happy to watch Tom Ellis in these roles.

