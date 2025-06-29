Arkansas, June 29: A woman from the US State of Arkansas was recently sentenced to 120 days in prison for allegedly giving her children marijuana, THC edibles and a vape pen. The woman identified as Deanna Sue Woods (36) was arrested in January this year after a worker with the Department of Human Services learned that the woman was "allowing her children to ingest Marijuana and THC edible".

The worker found out after speaking to Deanna's 6-year-old daughter. According to a report in People, after the incident came to light, the child was drug tested, and to everyone's surprise, THC was found in her system. After this, the DHS contacted a detective at the Brookland Police Department, who took Woods into custody the next day. It is learnt that Woods agreed to speak to the detective after she was informed of her Miranda rights. US Shocker: 4-Month-Old Baby Dies After Parents Keep Her Inside Drawer With Towels at Hotel in Texas, Arrested.

Woman Admits to Giving Honey and Chocolate With THC to Her Children

In the affidavit, Detective Dustin Norwood said that Woods revealed that she gave her three children, aged 6, 10 and 15, honey and chocolate with THC. The Arkansas resident also admitted that she allowed her six and 10-year-old children to use her vape pen. The affidavit also revealed that Woods smoked marijuana around her 1-year-old toddler. She also admitted to using the substance while she was breastfeeding her child.

Accused Woman Smoked Marijuana Near Her Toddler

The 36-year-old mother was charged with 12 counts each of endangering the welfare of a minor and introducing a controlled substance into the body of another person. As per the affidavit, Woods did this to deter her children from using marijuana. Soon after her arrest, Deanna was booked into a jail, where she spent 60 days before applying for bail. She will now serve another 60 days behind bars. US Shocker: Physical Education Teacher Sexually Abuses Multiple Students Inside Baltimore School, Arrested.

This comes after a judge in Arkansas sent her to 120 days in jail after she entered a guilty plea to one count of each charge. The June 25 hearing also stated that Woods cannot have any contact with her children unless she has the approval of their guardian and DHS. The judge also ordered her to attend parenting and substance abuse classes.

