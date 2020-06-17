Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Train to Busan Presents Peninsula Trailer: Get Ready to Ride Through a Post-Apocalyptic World Full of Zombies (Watch Video)

Hollywood Rushabh Dhruv| Jun 17, 2020 03:34 PM IST
Train to Busan Presents Peninsula Trailer: Get Ready to Ride Through a Post-Apocalyptic World Full of Zombies (Watch Video)
Peninsula Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Are you ready for a world full of zombies and corrupted humans? If yes, then the latest trailer of Peninsula, a South Korean film is all you want to have a look at. For the unaware, Peninsula is the sequel to much-awaited zombie movie Train to Busan (2016). It was a while back when the teaser of this film was out and now the makers have finally dropped the official trailer and must say it's scary as well as thrilling. Going by the glimpse, this world is set four years after the first instalment. Train to Busan Presents Peninsula Trailer: Looks Fun but Lacks the Original Vibe (Watch Video)

The trailer starts with a man instructing a group of people to visit a creepy destination with an aim to get a truck from an area which is ruled by zombies. However, after reaching the post-apocalypse world, the group learns that other than zombies there are also humans alive. Right from the fight to survive amidst the corrupted humans to some action-packed scenes with the two-legged zombies, the trailer is a treat. Not to miss, the line the girl says in the clip, 'Hope in if you want to live' is tweaked a little and taken from the Terminator film. Caught ya! George A Romero Birth Anniversary Special: 5 Terrifying Horror Films Made by the Father of Zombie Movies

Check Out Peninsula's Trailer Below:

Helmed by Yeon Sang-ho, Peninsula features a terrific cast of Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Re, Kwon Hae-hyo, Kim Min-jae, Koo Kyo-hwan and Lee Ye Won. The movie was also premiered at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival. However, the official release date of it is yet to be out. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 03:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

