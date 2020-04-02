Train to Busan Presents Peninsula Trailer: Looks Fun but Lacks the Original Vibe (Watch Video)

Train To Busan Presents Peninsula Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube)

What's scarier than zombies? Zombies that can run. Along the line, someone had the idea to give zombies the ability to run at a super speed making the genre even scarier from what it was during the Night of the Living Dead times. We are talking about zombies with the muscle strength to sprint because, the first teaser trailer of the upcoming Korean horror film, Peninsula, has dropped on the internet. The movie is set in the Train To Busan universe, but is not a sequel - director Yeon Sang-ho has confirmed.

Talking about the trailer of Train To Busan Presents Peninsula, it looks bonkers, scary, thrilling and very interesting. But it lacks the Train to Busan vibe, that made the world go crazy over it in 2016. Peninsula has moved forward into a very Resident Evil-ish category with gore galore and action-packaging.

Watch The Trailer For Train To Busan Presents Peninsula Here:

Peninsula is set in a post-apocalyptic world, where humans have even made a sport out of fighting the zombies in a caged arena. The official synopsis reads:

"Four years after South Korea’s total decimation in Train to Busan, Jung-seok (Gang Dong-won), a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best—or worst—of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances."

The trailer for Peninsula says that it is "coming soon". Earlier, the release date was said to be August. But looking at the current global climate, a movie about the human population being wiped out might not be the best idea. Keep an eye open for the confirmed release date.